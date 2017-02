PARIS Aug 31 French independent oil producer Maurel et Prom posted on Wednesday a 76 percent rise in first-half net profit as sales more than tripled thanks to increased production and continuing high crude oil prices.

Net profit in the six months to June 30 rose to 90 million euros ($129.9 million) from 51 million a year earlier, while sales increased to 254 million compared with 80 million in the same period in 2010, Maurel et Prom said in a statement. ($1=.6926 Euro) (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)