PARIS, March 26 French oil and gas exploration
and production group Maurel et Prom has slashed its
exploration budget by over 60 percent and said it plans to shed
some oil-finding projects as low oil prices weaken its ability
to generate cash.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
fell 17 percent to 351.9 million euros ($388 million) last year,
the company said in a statement on Thursday.
After an asset writedown of 113.4 million euros to reflect
weak prices, Maurel et Prom said full-year group net profit
tumbled 79 percent to 13.2 million euros.
The company said exploration spending would fall to 44
million euros in 2015 from 118 million in 2014, adding; "In the
current economic climate, the group is studying the shutdown
and/or sale of some of its subsidiaries and marginal holdings."
Shares in the group, which last year rescheduled its debt
repayments in a bid to preserve precious cash through the oil
price downturn, were down by more than 5 percent at 7.12 euros
at 0920 GMT.
Societe Generale analysts said there were no real surprises
in the results, but that a lack of clarity on timing of a
planned ramp-up in production at its key Gabon fields "should
continue to limit share price appreciation".
($1 = 0.9063 euros)
(Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by James Regan)