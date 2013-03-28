PARIS, March 28 French oil producer Maurel et Prom have had contacts about a possible takeover of the company and will pursue such contacts, its chief executive said on Thursday.

"There have been contacts, there are contacts and there will be contacts (...) We're not here to spread rumours, if we have news, we will give them to you," the group's CEO, Jean-Francois Henin, said in a conference call with analysts.

Maurel & Prom shares, which were trading down more than 3 percent in early morning trade, pared losses after the CEO's comments and were down 1.35 percent by 1108 GMT.

In June last year, the company had dismissed speculation that Anglo-Dutch oil group Royal Dutch Shell had approached it about a possible takeover.

The company had posted net profit down 65 percent to 58 million euros and operating profit 22 percent lower at 201 million euros earlier on Thursday, lagging analysts expectations.