PARIS Aug 10 French independent oil producer Maurel et Prom (MAUP.PA) said increased production in Gabon and Nigeria in the first half helped revenue more than double.

Revenue in the six months to June 30 rose to 292.5 million euros ($412 million) from 131.5 million a year earlier, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. Shares in Maurel Et Prom closed 2.63 percent lower at 12.17 euros before the release of the revenue figures. ($1=.7099 Euro) (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by James Regan)