* CEO says Paris listing a "handicap"
* Says considering dual listing on London Stock Exchange
* Could open NYSE Euronext order book to London investors
(Adds details, share price, peers)
By Michel Rose
PARIS, Sept 17 French oil and gas explorer
Maurel & Prom is considering a second listing in
London to move closer to oil and gas investors, its chief
executive told Reuters, risking the ire of politicians anxious
to bolster Paris as a financial centre.
Maurel & Prom's comments follow a decision earlier this year
by bigger French competitor Total to move part of its
treasury and investor relations teams to London.
"It's true that our listing in Paris is a handicap, because
we're the only player of our size in the upstream here," Chief
Executive Jean-Francois Henin said, referring to exploration and
production activities.
Being listed in London would offer the group more visibility
with Anglo-American oil and gas investors, and analysts covering
the sector, who are increasingly based in London, he said in an
interview at the group's headquarters in central Paris.
"It could be Paris-London and, why not, London-Paris," Henin
added, which would suggest he might even consider a primary
listing in London.
The London stock market has been the epicentre for global
commodity players, with energy and mining companies from South
America, Africa and Asia listing their shares in London to lure
investors. Maurel & Prom's UK-listed peers include Cairn Energy
and Wood Group.
The mid-sized group, created 200 years ago as a trading
company between Bordeaux and the French colonies, has regularly
been the subject of takeover talk, with its CEO confirming
earlier this year he had been in contact with possible buyers.
Henin, who owns 24 percent of the company and will turn 70
next year - the group's age limit for an executive mandate -
declined to comment on speculation the group had received offers
from Indonesian, Indian or Chinese companies, or Shell.
He said, however, that a large acquisition, a merger, or a
big oil and gas discovery needing capital would be a good
opportunity for the group to add a London listing.
"When we talk about marriage, it's a bit with a dual
objective: to grow and to have access to another stock exchange
where the market is deeper," Henin said.
In a first step, the company could open its order book to
London investors through the NYSE Euronext platform as early as
2014, following Nigerian subsidiary Seplat's planned listing in
London and Nigeria next month, Henin said.
GABON GROWTH
"We looked at the possibility of a simple dual listing," the
CEO added. "Once Seplat is settled, we will ask ourselves the
question again."
Henin said he was not considering moving the group's
headquarters to London, however, saying France's tax regime was
not less attractive than Britain's.
"For the company, as a holding, there is no advantage
whatsoever to going to London," Henin said. "The tax and legal
frameworks are very favourable here. The French Treasury has
organised that over the last 40 years, it's been very well
done."
Henin also confirmed the group's 2013 output target for
Gabon, Maurel & Prom's main production area, of 27,500 barrels
of oil equivalent per day (boed), saying "we should be a little
above that".
For 2014, Henin said he expected to reach production of
35,000 boed in Gabon. This would lead to bottlenecks in the
Total pipeline to Cape Lopez which could be resolved using a
neighbouring Shell pipeline, the CEO said.
Henin also said the company had been recognised as an oil
operator by the Iraqi government, which would help Maurel & Prom
bid for permits from Baghdad.
Tough terms and slim margins on Iraq's service fee contracts
are drawbacks to investment in southern Iraq and many oil & gas
firms prefer to strike deals with autonomous Kurdistan, which
the central government rejects as illegal.
"We chose mainland Iraq rather than Kurdistan," Henin said.
"We would draw on our experience in Nigeria. As a foreigner, we
accept to be in a minority role, to finance everything and have
high tax levels, but we would have access to very important oil
reserves."
It is also starting 3D surveys offshore Namibia, where Henin
sees huge potential. Brazil's HRT had its third dry
well in Namibia this month, but said the areas explored could
hold potentially productive discoveries.
"All factors are there to show there could be a real beast
somewhere in our zone," Henin said.
Elsewhere in the region, Maurel & Prom is also an investor
in the Mtwara liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Tanzania,
where offshore discoveries are prompting a gas
boom.
Shares in Maurel & Prom, which has a market value of almost
$2 billion, were down 1.7 percent at 1200 GMT, while the wider
European oil & gas sector was down 0.7 percent.
(Editing by James Regan and Mark Potter)