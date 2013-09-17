* CEO says Paris listing a "handicap"
* Says considering dual listing on London Stock Exchange
* Says could start by opening NYSE Euronext order book to
London investors
By Michel Rose
PARIS, Sept 17 French oil and gas explorer
Maurel & Prom's Paris listing is becoming a "handicap"
and the group is considering a second listing in London to move
closer to oil and gas investors, its chief executive told
Reuters.
Maurel & Prom's comments follow a decision earlier this year
by bigger French competitor Total to move part of its
treasury and investor relations teams to London, angering some
French politicians wary of tax exiles.
"It's true that our listing in Paris is a handicap, because
we're the only player of our size in the upstream here," Chief
Executive Jean-Francois Henin said, referring to exploration and
production.
Being listed in London would offer the group more visibility
with Anglo-American oil and gas investors, and analysts covering
the sector, who are increasingly based in London, he said in an
interview at the group's headquarters in central Paris.
"It could be Paris-London and, why not, London-Paris," Henin
added.
The London stock market has been the epicentre for global
commodity players, with energy and mining companies from South
America, Africa and Asia listing their shares in London to lure
investors.
The mid-sized group, created 200 years ago as a trading
company between Bordeaux and the French colonies, has regularly
been the subject of takeover talk, with its CEO confirming
earlier this year he had been in contact with possible buyers.
Henin, who owns 24 percent of the company and will turn 70
next year - the group's age limit for an executive mandate -
declined to comment on speculation the group had received offers
from Indonesian, Indian or Chinese companies, or Shell.
He said, however, that a large acquisition, a merger, or a
big oil and gas discovery needing capital would be a good
opportunity for the group to add a London listing.
"When we talk about marriage, it's a bit with a dual
objective: to grow and to have access to another stock exchange
where the market is deeper," Henin said.
In a first step, the company could open its order book to
London investors through the NYSE Euronext platform as early as
2014, following Nigerian subsidiary Seplat's planned listing in
London and Nigeria next month, Henin said.
GABON GROWTH
"We looked at the possibility of a simple dual listing," the
CEO added. "Once Seplat is settled, we will ask ourselves the
question again."
Henin said he was not considering moving the group's
headquarters to London, however, saying France's tax regime was
not less attractive than Britain's.
"For the company, as a holding, there is no advantage
whatsoever to going to London," Henin said. "The tax and legal
frameworks are very favourable here. The French Treasury has
organised that over the last 40 years, it's been very well
done."
Henin also confirmed the group's 2013 output target for
Gabon, Maurel & Prom's main production area, of 27,500 barrels
of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), saying "we should be a little
above that".
For 2014, Henin said he expected to reach production of
35,000 boe/d in Gabon. This would lead to bottlenecks in the
Total pipeline to Cape Lopez which could be resolved using a
neighbouring Shell pipeline, the CEO said.
Henin also said the company had been recognised as an oil
operator by the Iraqi government, which would help Maurel & Prom
bid for permits from Baghdad.
(Editing by James Regan)