* French group had dismissed talk about Shell takeover
* Sale likely as CEO nearing age limit - analyst
PARIS, March 28 French oil producer Maurel et
Prom has had contacts about a possible takeover of the
company, its chief executive said, without naming any potential
buyers.
The comment comes after the mid-sized company dismissed
media speculation in June that Anglo-Dutch oil group Royal Dutch
Shell had approached it about a possible takeover.
"There have been contacts, there are contacts, and there
will be contacts," Chief Executive Jean-Francois Henin told a
conference call with analysts. He did not elaborate.
A spokeswoman at Shell in France was not immediately
available for comment.
Maurel & Prom shares, which had slipped more than 3 percent
in morning trade on Thursday due to lower than expected profit
results, pared losses after Henin's comments and stood 2.4
percent lower at 13.8 euros by 1430 GMT.
The stock has risen by more than a third since the takeover
report in the British press in June.
Maurel et Prom has regularly been subject to takeover talk,
fanned by the spin-off of its Nigerian assets into Maurel & Prom
Nigeria in 2011. The company has oil assets in
Colombia, Gabon, Tanzania and Mozambique.
Henin, who holds a 24 percent stake in the group, will turn
70 next year, reaching the group's age limit for an executive
mandate and making a sale more likely as no heir has been
designated, Natixis oil analyst Julient Laurent said.
"It's his baby; he launched the group in the oil industry,"
Laurent said. "He has personal investment projects, in biofuel
and things like that, and he still has Maurel et Prom Nigeria."
State-run Oil India said in May last year it was
interested in buying a stake in Maurel's assets in Gabon, adding
it could pay as much as $1.5 billion for those assets.
"Apparently the Indians have administrative issues. These
are big national companies and it can become political so it
drags on," Laurent said. Chinese companies like Sinopec
were also seen as potential buyers of the Gabon
assets, Laurent said, adding that a Chinese option remained
unpopular with Gabonese authorities.
"Shell would mostly be interested in their East Africa
assets, Tanzania, and Mozambique, these are areas that could
make sense," he added.
The company, which has a market value of about 1.7 billion
euros, posted a 65 percent fall in 2012 net profit to 58 million
euros ($74 million) and a 22 percent decline in operating profit
to 201 million euros earlier on Thursday, lagging analysts'
average expectations.