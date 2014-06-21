* Ex-presidential guard Abdel Aziz seeks another 5-year term
* Seen in West as tough on al Qaeda
* Main challengers boycott vote, leaving weakened field
By Joe Penney
NOUAKCHOTT, June 21 Small groups of voters
trickled into polling centres in Mauritania early on Saturday in
an election where incumbent President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz
was counting on a high turnout to see off an opposition boycott
and boost his authority.
Abdel Aziz - a Western ally in the fight against al
Qaeda-linked Islamists in West Africa - is sure to win the poll
in the nation straddling black and Arab Africa.
But the bulk of the opposition boycotted last year's
parliamentary elections and talks to try to persuade them to
take part in Saturday's vote broke down in April, leaving Abdel
Aziz, a former head of the presidential guard, no major rivals.
Analysts said his main challenge will be to persuade enough
voters to turn out for the presidential vote and give him a
strong mandate.
In the first hours of voting, turnout appeared low, even at
major polling stations in the capital Nouakchott.
"There aren't too many people voting now because it's early
in the morning and it's the weekend," Toinssi Cheikh, a trader,
told Reuters after voting at the largely empty polling station
at the Olympic Stadium in the city centre.
"By 3 or 4 pm you will see more people voting," he said.
Mauritania has reserves of iron ore, copper and gold and is
trying to boost investor interest in its oil and gas. However,
it has long been plagued by political instability and military
coups.
Abdel Aziz came to power in August 2008 when he ousted
President Sidi Mohamed Ould Cheikh Abdellahi, the country's
first democratically elected president, whose short stint as
leader was undone by fighting within his own party.
He then won a 5-year term in a 2009 election that was
heavily criticised by the opposition.
Western nations soon re-engaged with Mauritania's military,
which has taken a strong stand against Islamist groups in the
country and neighbouring Mali.
Abdel Aziz sent his army, considered one of the most
effective in West Africa, to carry out military strikes against
Islamist bases in neighbouring Mali in 2010 and 2011.
The four challengers in the boycott-reduced field are former
government minister Boidel Ould Houmeid, anti-slavery campaigner
Biram Ould Abeid, Ibrahima Sarr, a challenger from the 2009
vote, and Mint Moulaye Idriss, an administrator at Mauritania's
national press agency and the country's second female candidate.
(Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Andrew Heavens)