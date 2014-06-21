(Corrects to clarify candidate Biram Ould Abeid is a man)
* Ex-presidential guard Abdel Aziz seeks another 5-year term
* Seen in West as tough on al Qaeda
* Main challengers boycott vote, leaving weakened field
By Joe Penney and Kissima Diagana
NOUAKCHOTT, June 21 Small groups of voters
trickled into polling centres in Mauritania early on Saturday in
an election where incumbent President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz
was counting on a high turnout to see off an opposition boycott
and boost his authority.
Abdel Aziz - an ally of Western powers in the fight against
al Qaeda-linked Islamists in West Africa - is sure to win the
poll in the desert nation straddling black and Arab Africa.
The bulk of the opposition boycotted last year's
parliamentary elections - saying the organisers were biased and
the process flawed - and talks to try to persuade them to take
part in Saturday's vote broke down in April.
That left Abdel Aziz with no major rivals.
"Anyone can see that these (opposition) parties are void of
any content and no longer even have a political role to play,
reflecting the level of their leaders," Abdel Aziz, a former
head of the presidential guard told reporters after voting.
Analysts believe the incumbent's main challenge will be to
persuade enough voters to take part in the presidential vote and
give him a strong mandate.
In the first hours of voting, turnout appeared low, even at
major polling stations in the capital Nouakchott.
"There aren't too many people voting now because it's early
in the morning and it's the weekend," Toinssi Cheikh, a trader,
told Reuters after voting at the largely empty polling station
at the Olympic Stadium in the city centre.
"By 3 or 4 pm you will see more people voting," he said.
The four challengers left in the field are former government
minister Boidel Ould Houmeid; Ibrahima Sarr, a challenger from
the 2009 vote; Mint Moulaye Idriss, an administrator at
Mauritania's national press agency and the only woman in the
race; and anti-slavery campaigner Biram Ould Abeid.
Mauritania officially abolished slavery in 1980, but human
rights experts say it remains one of the few countries in the
world where the practice still exists.
"My candidacy, as I've always said, is a break with the
past," Ould Abeid said after he voted. "Like Nelson Mandela in
South Africa who brought hope to the blacks and like Barack
Obama in the USA, I will be the first black slave descendant
president in Mauritania."
The country has reserves of iron ore, copper and gold and is
trying to boost investor interest in its oil and gas. However,
it has long been plagued by political instability and military
coups.
Abdel Aziz came to power in August 2008 when he ousted
President Sidi Mohamed Ould Cheikh Abdellahi, the country's
first democratically elected president, whose short stint as
leader was undone by fighting within his own party.
He then won a 5-year term in a 2009 poll that was heavily
criticised by the opposition, some of whom still do not
recognise the legitimacy of his election.
Western nations soon re-engaged with Mauritania's military,
which has taken a strong stand against Islamist groups in the
country and neighbouring Mali.
Abdel Aziz sent his army, considered one of the most
effective in West Africa, to carry out military strikes against
Islamist bases in neighbouring Mali in 2010 and 2011.
(Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Raissa
Kasolowsky)