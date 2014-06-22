(Adds African Union observers)
NOUAKCHOTT, June 22 Mauritanian President
Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz has won another five-year term with 82
percent of the vote, officials said on Sunday, after an election
boycotted by most of the opposition.
Abdel Aziz, an ally of Western powers in the fight against
al Qaeda-linked Islamists in West Africa, faced no major
challenger to his rule in Saturday's election in his vast desert
nation, which straddles black and Arab Africa.
Opposition parties also boycotted last year's parliamentary
elections, saying the organisers were biased and the process
flawed. Talks to persuade them to take part in Saturday's
presidential election broke down in April.
Abdel Aziz's closest rival, anti-slavery campaigner Biram
Ould Dah Ould Abeid, came in a distant second with nine percent
of the vote, the head of the national election commission,
Abdellahi Ould Soueid Ahmed, told a news conference.
Turnout was 56 percent, Soueid Ahmed said.
Abdel Aziz came to power in an army coup in 2008 and won a
contested election the following year.
African Union election observers said Saturday's vote took
place in a climate of relative peace and tolerance. The
46-member mission urged the government and the opposition to
continue political dialogue after the election.
"We are appealing for a sense of responsibility from all
political actors to preserve the peace which prevailed during
the election," former Tunisian Prime Minister Beiji Caïd
Essebsi, the head of the mission, told a news conference.
