NOUAKCHOTT, June 24 A candidate who came second
in Mauritania's June 21 presidential election on Tuesday
rejected results announced by the national election commission,
contending that fraud and irregularities marred the voting.
President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz won another five-year term
with 82 percent of the vote, the election commission announced
on Sunday following an election that was boycotted by most
opposition parties.
Anti-slavery campaigner Biram Ould Dah Ould Abeid came in a
distant second with nine percent of the vote.
"We have filed an appeal at the Constitutional Council,"
Ould Abeid told a news conference in the Mauritanian capital,
Nouakchott, accusing the government of having influenced the
election in order to favour President Abdel Aziz.
"If these elections were held under normal circumstances, I
would get between 35 and 40 percent," he said.
Two other unsuccessful candidates in the election have
accepted the results and congratulated the president.
Abdel Aziz, a Western ally in the fight against al
Qaeda-linked Islamists in West Africa, has run the nation
straddling black and Arab Africa since he won a contested 2009
vote after leading a coup the year before.
