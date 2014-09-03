NOUAKCHOTT, Sept 3 Workers went on strike on
Wednesday at the Guelb Moghreine copper and gold mine in
Mauritania over a salary dispute, a union source said on
Wednesday.
The strike has resulted in a "total halt to production and
the closure of facilities," said Mohamed El Mamy Ould
Habiboullah of union CNTM, one of several unions participating
in the strike.
The mine, owned by Mauritania Copper Mines (MCM), a
subsidiary of Canadian-based metal miner First Quantum Minerals
, produces around 15,000 tonnes of concentrate a month.
It is located about 250 km (160 miles) from the seaside
capital Nouakchott in the Inchiri region.
Habiboullah said the strike, which has no end date, was
declared after negotiations collapsed over taxes on employee
salaries. A senior source at MCM declined to comment.
Mauritania has reserves of iron ore, copper and gold and is
seeking to boost production, although many reserves are trapped
in remote desert facilities without access to the sea.
(Reporting by Kissima Diagana; Writing by Emma Farge; Editing
by Jonathan Oatis)