(Adds comment from SNIM, background)
NOUAKCHOTT, June 4 Mauritanian state mining firm
SNIM has finalised a deal with Glencore Plc to exploit
its Askaf iron ore mine in exchange for access to its rail, port
and storage facilities, SNIM said in a statement on Wednesday.
The deal will last for 18 years following the start of
production at the mine which is located in the northern region
of Fderick, the statement said.
Commodities giant Glencore said in its last annual report it
was assessing two iron ore projects in the West African country,
Askaf and El Aouj, which it said had the potential to produce at
least 22.5 million tonnes per year.
But in order to exploit the resources, located hundreds of
kilometres from the Atlantic coast, it needed to access
Mauritanian infrastructure.
SNIM Chief Executive Mohamed Abdellahi Ould Oudaa said the
deal, which has been under discussion since at least 2012, was
an "encouraging sign" for the El Aouj project with Glencore.
"This historical deal shows the willingness of SNIM to
develop further the mining sector by encouraging foreign
investors to invest in the country by making our infrastructure
available for their production," he added.
The company did not say when production would start or the
total value of the contract. Glencore was not immediately
available for comment.
(Reporting by Laurent Prieur; Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by
David Evans)