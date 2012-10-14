NOUAKCHOTT Oct 14 Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz appeared on state television on Sunday, assuring his people that he was in good health following his accidental shooting by soldiers late on Saturday.

"I want to calm all citizens. The operation last night was a success thanks to the effectiveness of the medical team," he said in a statement broadcast on the state-owned TVM station.

"I want to reassure everyone about my state of health after this incident committed by error by an army unit on an unpaved road near Touela. Thanks to God, I am doing well," he said.