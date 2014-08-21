NOUAKCHOTT Aug 21 Mauritania's newly re-elected
President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz has named a former senior
official with the West African nation's state-owned mining and
construction companies as prime minister, according to a
presidential decree.
Yahya Ould Hademine, whose nomination was announced by the
country's state-owned press agency on Wednesday, began his
career at the national iron ore mining company SNIM before
rising to head its construction subsidiary ATTM.
He entered the government as transportation minister in
2010.
Abdel Aziz, considered a key Western ally in the fight
against al Qaeda-linked Islamists in West Africa, won 82 percent
of the vote in a June 21 election.
Ould Hademine replaces Moulaye Ould Mohamed Laghdaf, who had
served as prime minister since a 2008 coup that brought Abdel
Aziz to power. Political consultations are under way to form a
new cabinet.
(Reporting by Kissima Diagana; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing
by Daniel Flynn and John Stonestreet)