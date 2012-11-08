PORT LOUIS Nov 8 Air Mauritius posted a first-half pretax loss of 8.9 million euros ($11.35 million), narrowing from a 19.2 million loss a year earlier as a recovery plan based on attracting traffic from emerging markets started to work.

Like other carriers, the airline has been hit hard by high fuel prices and reduced travel demand due to economic woes in the euro zone.

The number of passengers rose 0.3 percent to 610,526 during the period, while fuel costs increased by 1.3 percent, or 1.2 million euros, the airline said on Thursday.

"Measures to concentrate the network and rebalance growth to emerging markets are shaping up and have compensated for the decline in traffic from Europe," Andre Viljoen, the carrier's chief executive told a news conference.

Earnings were curbed by depreciation of the euro against the dollar and the Mauritius rupee, he said. The results were posted after the market had closed. Shares had finished the day at 10 rupees each.

($1 = 0.7840 euros) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Duncan Miriri and Jane Baird)