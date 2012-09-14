PORT LOUIS, Sept 14 Mauritian sugar producer
Deep River Beau Champ Ltd, now part of new firm Alteo Ltd,
posted a 19 percent rise in pretax profit for the year ended
June 30, helped by increased profitability from its Tanzania
operation.
Alteo Limited was created in July with the merger
of Deep River Beau Champ Ltd and Flacq United Estates Limited
(FUEL), becoming the largest sugar milling company on the Indian
Ocean island.
Alteo said DRBC's pretax profit for the year ending June 30
was 1.188 billion rupees ($39.14 million) compared to 998,751
million rupees a year earlier.
"The 2012 performance is mainly attributable to the higher
profitability of our Tanzanian operations which helped to offset
the loss registered in the property development sector," the
company said in a statement on Friday.
It said sugar output in Tanzania reached a company record
high of 91,000 tons against 86,000 tons in 2011.
The sugar sector accounts for roughly 1.2 percent of
Mauritius' $10 billion economy. The business has been suffering
since the European Union cut its guaranteed price offered to
exporters from the African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) bloc.
($1 = 30.3500 Mauritius rupees)
(Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Richard Lough)