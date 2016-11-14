PORT LOUIS Nov 14 Mauritius sugar producer Alteo Ltd posted an 88 percent jump in its first-quarter pretax profit to 721.5 million rupees ($20.04 million), helped by larger sales volumes and improved sugar prices.

Alteo, the largest sugar miller on the Indian Ocean island with interests in property development and hotels, said on Monday earnings were also boosted by gains on disposal of land amounting to 47 million rupees.

Group revenue rose to 2.64 billion rupees from 1.99 billion rupees a year earlier, while earnings per share increased to 0.93 rupees from 0.39 rupees.

Alteo, which is also present in Tanzania and Kenya, said it expected better results from these operations in the second quarter. ($1 = 36 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Aaron Maasho and Subhranshu Sahu)