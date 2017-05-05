PORT LOUIS May 5 Mauritius' SBM Holdings is bidding to buy a stake in Kenya's Chase Bank, SBM's chairman said, which will give it greater presence in the East African economy after acquiring Fidelity Bank last year.

"SBM is bidding yes. Fidelity is a very small bank. Chase is interesting for our Africa strategy," Ki Chong Li Kwong Wing, chairman of SBM Holdings told Reuters in a text message. (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)