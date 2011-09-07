PORT LUIS, Sept 7 Mauritius' central bank governor said on Tuesday the high degree of concentration in the banking sector and in asset ownership in the Indian Ocean island might undermine financial stability and spread contagion.

Governor Rundheersing Bheenick said on Tuesday banking groups have become too large and too diversified to supervise as effectively as the central bank would wish.

"The top two banks, both local, have total domestic assets which exceed by more than 30 percent the combined assets of all the other 15 banks which have domestic operations," Bheenick said.

He said the Bank of Mauritius intends to work with the banks directly concerned, to ring-fence domestic banking operations which will be subject to full supervision. (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Yara Bayoumy)