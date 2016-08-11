PORT LOUIS Aug 11 Mauritius bank SBM Holdings said its pretax profit rose to 1.07 billion Mauritius rupees ($30.49 million) in the three months to June 30 from 108 million rupees a year earlier, helped by a lower net impairment loss on its financial assets.

In the second quarter the impairment loss stood at 22.31 million rupees, compared with a loss of 834.86 million rupees in the same period a year ago. The bank described last year's loss as exceptional.

Fee and commission income rose to 279.45 million rupees from 265.55 million a year earlier, it said in a statement.

The bank said slow investment activity meant growth in Mauritius remained subdued, while credit growth slipped. But it said growth prospects for the bank would improve in part because of a government budget aimed an boosting economic expansion.

The bank said it wanted to establish operations in Seychelles and Kenya.

Earnings per share rose to 3.34 rupees from 0.11 rupees a year earlier.

($1 = 35.0900 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Edmund Blair and Alexandra Hudson)