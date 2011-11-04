(Adds new quotes)

PORT LOUIS Nov 4 Following are highlights of Mauritius' 2012 budget, read to parliament on Friday by Finance Minister Xavier Duval.

ON CURRENT ACCOUNT

"Government will for the first time in more than a decade generate a surplus on its current account. That is why we will have a public sector debt of 54.1 percent in 2012.

"In 2012 government will borrow only to finance investment that will create wealth in the future."

ON GROWTH

"During the next three years we will set growth on a more steady course."

ON TAXES

"I'm abolishing solidarity tax on dividends and interest...I'm abolishing capital gains tax on immovable property."

(Editing by Richard Lough)