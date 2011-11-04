(Adds new quote)

PORT LOUIS Nov 4 Following are highlights of Mauritius' 2012 budget, read to parliament on Friday by Finance Minister Xavier Duval.

ON INFLATION

"For 2011, the inflation rate will be 6.5 percent." Duval gave no forecast for the rate of inflation in 2012.

ON CURRENT ACCOUNT

"Government will for the first time in more than a decade generate a surplus on its current account. That is why we will have a public sector debt of 54.1 percent in 2012.

"In 2012 government will borrow only to finance investment that will create wealth in the future."

ON GROWTH

"During the next three years we will set growth on a more steady course."

ON BANKING SECTOR

"After protracted negotiations the banking sector has agreed to release 3 billion rupees ($103.3 million) at 3 percent above the repo rate for small and medium enterprises."

ON TAXES

"I'm abolishing solidarity tax on dividends and interest ... I'm abolishing capital gains tax on immovable property."

