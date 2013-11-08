(Adds 2014 deficit details, analyst comment)

By Jean Paul Arouff

PORT LOUIS Nov 8 A recovery in growth in Mauritius will help cut the budget deficit for 2014 to 3.2 percent of gross domestic product from a higher-than-expected 3.7 percent in 2013, the finance minister said in a budget speech on Friday.

The 2013 deficit figure was much more than the 2.2 percent that Finance Minister Xavier Duval had originally forecast last year or even the revised 3 percent estimate he gave later.

Analysts blamed higher spending after flash floods in the Indian Ocean island nation and a slowdown in the economy for the rise in the deficit. Growth forecasts for 2013 were trimmed several times this year.

The minister, in his two-and-a-half-hour address to parliament, said growth would be between 3.8 and 4 percent in 2014, up from this year's estimated 3.2 percent.

"Growth could improve next year on the back of the budgetary measures unveiled by the finance minister but also helped by a more stable global environment," said Renganaden Padayachy, an economist at the chamber of commerce and industry.

The economy has been hit hard by the global economic slowdown and particularly by a drop in European tourists, who have been a mainstay of its vital tourist industry.

In a bid to broaden its economy, Mauritius has been diversifying away from reliance on tourism, sugar and textiles. It now has growing businesses in offshore banking, outsourcing, luxury real estate and medical tourism.

"The resilient performance of our economy is reflected by the stock exchange with a growth of 18 percent since the beginning of the year," the minister said, adding public debt was also heading down to a 2018 target of 50 percent of GDP.

The minister presented a budget with spending of 101.3 billion Mauritius rupees ($3.29 billion) and revenue of 86.3 billion rupees, of which 74 billion would be raised from taxes.

"The budget deficit is estimated at 3.2 percent of GDP for 2014," he said, suggesting that the 2013 spike in the deficit had been beyond the government's control.

"2013 is turning out to be another year of responsible fiscal management despite unexpected external shocks. The budget deficit is estimated at 3.7 percent of GDP of which 97 percent is due to investment expenditure," he said.

He said the public sector debt to GDP ratio would be about 54.8 percent in 2013, falling to 54 percent in 2014.

During his speech, he also said the State Insurance Company of Mauritius (SICOM), one of the island's leading pension managers, would be listed on the stock exchange with shares to be offered to small investors as a priority. ($1 = 30.7500 Mauritius rupees) (Writing by Edmund Blair; editing by Richard Lough and Tom Pfeiffer)