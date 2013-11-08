BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
PORT LOUIS Nov 8 Mauritius will list the State Insurance Company of Mauritius (SICOM) on the stock exchange with shares to be offered to small investors as a priority, Finance Minister Xavier Duval said on Friday in a speech announcing the budget for 2014.
"SICOM will be listed on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius. Shares will be offered to small private investors in priority," he told parliament. He did not give further details about the listing of SICOM, one of the island's leading pension managers.
(Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Richard Lough)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.