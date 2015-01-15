PORT LOUIS Jan 15 Position: Governor, Central
Bank of Mauritius
Incumbent: Ramesh Basant Roi
Age: 68 years
Term: Appointed Dec. 30, 2014 for a three-year term
Ramesh Basant Roi, who joined the central bank in 1976, was
appointed governor in December 2014 for the second time. During
his first tenure in that post from 1998 to 2006, he was guided
by the objective of achieving price and financial stability.
For much of his career at Bank of Mauritius, he has been
involved in the formulation of monetary and exchange rate
policy. Until the suspension of the Exchange Control Act in
1994, he was responsible for managing the rupee exchange rate.
Roi, who holds an economics degree, first joined the bank as
research officer, becoming assistant director of the research
department in 1984 and director four years later.
