UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PORT LOUIS May 15 Mauritius clothing group Ciel said its profit margin would fall in the next quarter due to tougher competition after it reported a 2 percent increase in nine-month pretax profit.
The group, which supplies Britain's Marks & Spencer and Next along with Spain's Zara, said earnings per share dropped to 2.49 rupees from 2.80 rupees.
"Whilst order books for the next quarter are reasonable, margins are lower than previous years in light of prevailing competitive market conditions," Ciel Textiles said. (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Louise Heavens)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources