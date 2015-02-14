PORT LOUIS Feb 14 Mauritian
clothing maker Ciel Textiles reported a 24 percent
rise in first-half pretax profit after an improved performance
from its woven wear business.
The supplier of woven, knitwear and fine knits to Britain's
Marks & Spencer and Next and Spain's Zara
posted pretax profit of 409.58 million rupees for the
six months to Dec. 31.
Its revenues climbed to 5.351 billion rupees from 5.016
billion a year ago.
"Order books in our Asian operations remain very strong,
whilst sales and margins in the region are under pressure,
particularly in the knitwear sector," the firm said in a
statement late on Friday.
It said cost management measures are being taken to limit
potential erosion of its profit margins due to the slide of the
Euro and the rand.
Ciel Textiles, which is listed on the island's secondary
Development and Enterprise Market, said its earnings per share
rose to 3.13 rupees from 2.50 rupees a year earlier.
(Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Toby Chopra)