PORT LOUIS Oct 4 The weighted average yield on Mauritius' 273-day Treasury bills fell to 3.35 percent at auction on Thursday, down from 3.46 percent at a previous sale on Sept. 6, the central bank said.

The Bank of Mauritius sold all 400 million rupees ($13.03 million) on offer after receiving bids worth 1.116 billion, it said in a statement.

Investors put in bids at yields ranging from 3.75 percent to 3.28 percent.

($1 = 30.7000 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Drazen Jorgic and James Macharia)