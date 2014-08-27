PORT LOUIS Aug 27 Mauritius' trade deficit narrowed by 6 percent to 32.26 billion rupees ($1.05 billion dollar) during the first half of 2014 on the back of higher exports, official data showed on Wednesday.

Exports rose 7.5 percent to 45.27 billion rupees, driven by sales of clothing and accessories and by fish and related products, Statistics Mauritius said. Imports rose slightly by 1.5 percent to 77.53 billion Mauritius rupees.

Britain remained the Indian Ocean island's main export market with a 14 percent share, while India was the main supplier with 23.6 percent.

"Total exports for the year 2014 are expected to be of the order of 94.0 billion rupees, against 175.0 billion for imports. Consequently, the trade deficit is expected to be around 81.0 billion rupees," the statistics agency said. (1 US dollar = 30.8500 Mauritius rupee) (Writing by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Edmund Blair and Gareth Jones)