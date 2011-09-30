* Statistics office cuts to 4.1 pct from 4.5

* Construction, sugar production to slow (Adds details, background)

By Jean Paul Arouff

PORT LOUIS, Sept 30 Mauritius cut its 2011 growth forecast on Friday to 4.1 percent from 4.5 percent as it factored in lower sugar output and a stagnating construction sector, the Central Statistics Office said on Friday.

Sugar production in the Indian Ocean nation is expected to contract by 11.8 percent, accelerating from a 6.4 percent slowdown in 2010, while the construction sector is expected to stagnate after a growth of 4.3 percent, data showed.

"This revised forecast confirmed the pessimism of the private sector. It also reflects the growing apprehensions over the euro zone crisis which is expected to hit demand and investment at home," Chandan Jankee, economy professor at the University of Mauritius told Reuters.

The central bank cut its 2011 growth forecast to 4.4 percent from 4.6 percent in June.

A survey showed on Thursday that business confidence fell in the third quarter for the first time since late 2010, undermined by fears over a strengthening rupee and turmoil in the euro zone.

Vulnerable to external shocks, the island's economy has slowed as demand is squeezed in its key sectors.

"Final consumption expenditure of households and government is expected to grow by 2.6 percent in 2011, compared to 2.7 percent in 2010," the statistics office said in a statement.

Tourism earnings are expected to increase to 42.5 billion rupees this year, it said.

The Office also said the economy grew by 3.9 percent in the second quarter of this year from 2.6 percent the same period a year ago. (Editing by George Obulutsa; Editing by John Stonestreet)