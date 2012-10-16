PORT LOUIS Oct 16 Mauritius's Finance Minister Xavier Duval said on Tuesday that a "misaligned" foreign exchange rate had cost the Indian Ocean island a percentage point of economic growth this year but said the rupee was now weakening against the euro.

"We have discussed with the central bank and now the situation seems to be improving," Duval told a news conference.