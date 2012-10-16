UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PORT LOUIS Oct 16 Mauritius's Finance Minister Xavier Duval said on Tuesday that a "misaligned" foreign exchange rate had cost the Indian Ocean island a percentage point of economic growth this year but said the rupee was now weakening against the euro.
"We have discussed with the central bank and now the situation seems to be improving," Duval told a news conference. (Reporting by Jean-Paul Arouff; Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Richard Lough)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources