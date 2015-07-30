(Adds comments by c.bank,)
PORT LOUIS, July 30 Mauritius' economy is
expected to expand by 4.6 percent in 2016 after growing 3.7
percent this year, while inflation could rise in the same
period, the central bank said on Thursday.
According to published minutes from the central bank's
Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting held on July 16, the
bank said budgetary measures unveiled in March by Finance
Minister Seetanah Lutchmeenaraidoo will have a positive impact
on investment and business confidence if properly implemented.
Lutchmeenaraidoo said he planned to promote 13
"mega-projects" -- eight of which would be aimed at improving
city infrastructure, thereby boosting the construction industry.
In July, Mauritius' central bank held its key repo rate
at 4.65 percent for the ninth straight quarter,
citing sluggish economic growth.
However, the bank said on Thursday that the main risks to
growth outlook would come from the impact of the Greek crisis on
the Eurozone recovery.
Mauritius, with an annual gross domestic product of more
than $10 billion, has been hit hard by the global economic
slowdown and particularly by a drop in European tourists,
affecting tourism - one of the mainstays of the economy.
The bank said it expected year-on-year inflation to be
around 2 percent this year before rising to 4.4 percent in 2016.
"The increase in inflation over the forecast horizon is
mainly attributed to the narrowing of the negative output gap
and current accommodative monetary policy stance," it said.
Mauritius has expanded as an offshore financial centre, but
workers in the tourism, sugar and textile industries often
complain they have been left behind.
