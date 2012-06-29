PORT LOUIS, June 29 Mauritius's economic growth fell to 2.8 percent in the first quarter of this year from 5.1 percent last year, hit by a slowdown in Europe, which cut demand for the island state's exports and tourist arrivals, the government said on Friday.

"Hotels and restaurants continued its declining trend with a stagnation in the first quarter of 2012 after the growth of 1.0 pct noted for the fourth quarter of 2011," the statistics office said in a statement. (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Writing by Duncan Miriri)