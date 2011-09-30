PORT LOUIS, Sept 30 Mauritius has trimmed its full year 2011 growth forecast to 4.1 percent from a previous 4.5 percent, as its construction and sugar industries slow down, its statistics office said on Friday.

The Central Statistics Office also said the economy grew by 3.9 percent in the second quarter of this year from 2.6 percent the same period a year ago.

Sugar production is expected to contract by 11.8 percent, larger than a 6.4 percent slowdown in 2010, while the construction sector is expected to stagnate after a growth of 4.3 percent in 2010, data showed. (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by George Obulutsa)