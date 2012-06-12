PORT LOUIS, June 12 Mauritius may have to again
revise downwards its 2012 economic growth forecast if the global
economic outlook keeps worsening, the central bank's governor
said on Tuesday.
"Mauritius could lose 0.5 to 0.6 percentage points with
regard to (the) 3.8 pct growth forecast this year should the
global economic situation deteriorate further," Bank of
Mauritius Governor Rundheersing Bheenick told a news conference.
Mauritius left its key repo rate unchanged at
4.90 percent on Monday, in line with market expectation, but
cautioned there were clear downside risks to the Indian Ocean
island's economy that threatened the export sector in
particular.
