PORT LOUIS, June 30 Mauritius has maintained its economic growth forecast for this year at 3.90 percent from 3.50 percent last year, its statistics office said on Friday.

It said it had also changed its base year for compiling data to 2013 from 2007 used previously.

For more details, click here (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Edmund Blair)