PORT LOUIS Jan 30 The International Monetary Fund forecast on Wednesday economic growth in Mauritius would rise 3.7 percent in 2013 from a revised 3.3 percent last year.

The IMF had previously forecast the Indian Ocean island's economy would expand 3.7 percent in 2012. The fund said it expected annual average inflation to stand at 5.7 percent this year from 4 percent in 2012. (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by George Obulutsa)