PORT LOUIS Jan 25 The International Monetary Fund forecast on Wednesday GDP growth in Mauritius to stand at 3.7 percent, slower than a previous forecast of 4.1 percent.

The Indian Ocean island's finance minister said earlier on Wednesday that growth would be slower than the previously forecast 4 percent.

"The growth rate would be around 3.7 percent this year," IMF mission chief to Mauritius Martin Petri told reporters, adding that inflation would stand at 5 percent. (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Writing by Yara Bayoumy)