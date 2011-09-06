PORT LOUIS, Sept 6 Mauritius' commodities and
currency exchange will launch its own version of cash-settled
futures on U.S. light crude oil on Sept. 8, the exchange said on
Tuesday.
The Global Board of Trade (GBOT), as the exchange is known,
said the contract will serve as an efficient risk mitigation
tool for companies dealing in oil and oil derivatives.
"It will enable them to safeguard against the ever
fluctuating crude oil prices," GBOT said in a statement.
It said in addition to being suitable for large oil
corporations, the contract size of 250 barrels would be
well-suited for small and medium organisations.
GBOT said it will begin with near and middle month expiry
futures contracts and might introduce other maturities
subsequently.
GBOT is the first international multi-asset class exchange
from the Indian Ocean island that offers a basket of commodity
and currency derivative products, including metals, energy,
agri-soft and currency pairs.
