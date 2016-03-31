(Changes 2016 forecast to 3.9 percent, from 3.8 percent; fixes headline)

PORT LOUIS, March 31 Mauritius has maintained its growth forecast for 2016 at 3.9 percent, while revising last year's growth figure down to 3.1 percent, Statistics Mauritius said on Thursday.

"Based on data available for all four quarters of 2015, the growth of GDP/GVA at basic prices is revised downwards to 3.1 percent instead of 3.4 percent, estimated in December 2015," Statistics Mauritius said in a statement. (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Edith Honan and Alison Williams)