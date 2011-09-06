PORT LOUIS, Sept 6 Mauritius' Harel Freres
plans to restructure its group of companies by forming
a new holding company to be listed under the investment segment
of the Indian Ocean island nation's stock exchange, the firm
said on Tuesday.
The move aims to allow the group to reflect its diversified
investments away from its main operation in the sugar sector.
The company is listed under the sugar segment of the bourse.
It has interests in power production, alcohol production,
commercial distribution, property, construction and financial
services.
"Against this background, the Board of Directors of HFL is
proposing to set up a new company to hold all the companies
within the Harel Frères Group and list the shares," Harel Freres
said in a statement.
The new company will issue the exact number of shares and
outstanding in the capital of Harel Freres and exchange them in
a ratio of one to one, it added.
"There will be no dilution of the interest of the
shareholders of Harel Freres following the exchange of the
shares," it said.
The plans have to be approved by Harel's shareholders and
market regulators.
Harel Freres swung to a pretax profit of 900,000 rupees
($32,085.561)in the first half from a pretax loss of 70.2
million rupees a year ago, buoyed by its energy unit.
($1 = 28.050 Mauritius Rupees)
(Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by George Obulutsa and Jane
Merriman)