PORT LOUIS May 14 Mauritius conglomerate Ireland Blyth Ltd's nine-month pretax profit fell 1 percent on the back of lower revenue from its engineering, seafood and marine businesses in the nine months to end-March, it said on Thursday.

The group said pretax profit fell to 518.33 million rupees ($14.94 million), while revenue dropped to 14.15 billion rupees from 14.60 billion a year earlier.

Earnings per share fell to 4.54 rupees from 4.78 rupees a year ago, the company said.

Shares in IBL closed at 114 rupees, down from 114.75 rupees.

($1 = 34.7000 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by James Macharia)