PORT LOUIS Feb 11Mauritius conglomerate Ireland Blyth Ltd's first-half pretax profit fell 19 percent after its seafood and marine businesses performed poorly, the firm said on Wednesday, while announcing its CEO's resignation.

The group, which has operations in seafood, commerce, financial services and logistics sectors, said it has accepted the resignation of its Chief Executive Officer Nicolas Maigrot, effective on June 15, but gave no reasons for his departure.

Maigrot was appointed CEO in January 2011, the company said in a statement, adding that it was looking for a replacement.

Pretax profits in the first six months to end-December fell to 352.31 million rupees ($10.7 million) while revenues declined to 9.707 billion from 10.270 billion a year earlier.

Earnings per share fell to 3.35 rupees from 4.07 rupees.

Shares in IBL closed at 109.50 rupees, up from 109.25 rupees

($1 = 32.9800 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by James Macharia)