PORT LOUIS Aug 12 Mauritius-based luxury hotel group Sun Resorts posted a 42 percent fall in first-half pretax profit, due to fewer European tourists and price competition in low season.

The euro zone's debt woes have hit the island's tourist industry, which generates about 10 percent of Mauritius's gross domestic product. European tourists account for two thirds of arrivals.

"The trading environment has been very difficult as the industry was faced with negative factors affecting the traditional markets, namely the resurfacing of the euro zone debt crisis, the increase in room capacity and high airfares out of Europe," Sun Resorts said.

Pretax profit fell to 40.9 million rupees ($1.45 mllion), on revenue up 9.1 percent to 1.7 billion. Earnings per share fell 29 percent to 0.60 rupee.

Sun Resorts said Long Beach, which replaced the former Coco Beach in April, was still in soft opening phase and the new resort should start making positive contributions after a year of operations.

Trading conditions would still be very tough during the third quarter, it said, adding: "However, with the completion of further sales in respect of the Long Beach IHS, the group expects to finish the year with positive results". ($1 = 28.200 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Yara Bayoumy and Dan Lalor)