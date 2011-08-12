PORT LOUIS Aug 12 Mauritius-based luxury hotel
group Sun Resorts posted a 42 percent fall in
first-half pretax profit, due to fewer European tourists and
price competition in low season.
The euro zone's debt woes have hit the island's tourist
industry, which generates about 10 percent of Mauritius's gross
domestic product. European tourists account for two thirds of
arrivals.
"The trading environment has been very difficult as the
industry was faced with negative factors affecting the
traditional markets, namely the resurfacing of the euro zone
debt crisis, the increase in room capacity and high airfares out
of Europe," Sun Resorts said.
Pretax profit fell to 40.9 million rupees ($1.45 mllion), on
revenue up 9.1 percent to 1.7 billion. Earnings per share fell
29 percent to 0.60 rupee.
Sun Resorts said Long Beach, which replaced the former Coco
Beach in April, was still in soft opening phase and the new
resort should start making positive contributions after a year
of operations.
Trading conditions would still be very tough during the
third quarter, it said, adding: "However, with the completion of
further sales in respect of the Long Beach IHS, the group
expects to finish the year with positive results".
($1 = 28.200 Mauritius rupees)
(Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Yara Bayoumy and Dan
Lalor)