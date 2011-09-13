(Corrects 10th paragraph to show FDI figure is full year, not half year)

By Jean Paul Arouff

PORT LOUIS, Sept 13 Mauritius' central bank governor said on Tuesday the country's annual average rate of inflation was expected to rise to 6.6 percent by the end of this year from 5.8 percent in August, and warned inflationary pressures were still high.

Governor Rundheersing Bheenick said the headline rate might go higher still depending on budgetary proposals. The Indian Ocean island's finance minister is due to present the 2012 budget in November.

Year-on-year inflation in Mauritius -- which markets itself as a bridge between Africa and Asia -- is expected to be 5.1 percent by the end of this year, Bheenick said. The year-on-year rate is the measure used by the central bank in setting monetary policy.

"Inflationary pressures are still high in the country. Annual inflation has increased for the 14th consecutive month in August. So we need to stay on our guard," Bheenick said.

The central bank's Monetary Policy Committee left its benchmark repo rate unchanged at 5.50 percent on Monday, in line with market expectations, and cut its 2011 growth forecast to 4.4 percent. Some business groups had called for a rate cut.

"We are still in negative territory in terms of real interest (rates), that is why we could not have monetary easing. It would discourage savings and increase borrowings in the country," Bheenick said.

On economic growth, which was previously forecast at 4.6 percent, Bheenick said the downwards revision reflected a wider economic slowdown, particularly among trading partners in the euro zone.

"We have decided to cut our growth forecast by only 0.2 percent because our main export markets are in a difficult situation," he said.

"However, there is no reason to panic and to be pessimistic. Our economy is still registering positive growth rates."

The central bank said foreign direct investment in Mauritius in full year 2011 was seen at 3.4 billion rupees ($119 million).

Once reliant on sugar and textiles, the Indian Ocean island has diversified into tourism, information technologies, business outsourcing and offshore banking to become one of Africa's most stable and prosperous economies. ($1 = 28.650 Mauritius Rupees) (Writing by James Macharia; Editing by George Obulutsa)