PORT LOUIS, Sept 25 Mauritius' central bank governor said on Tuesday the year-on-year inflation rate for the Indian Ocean island would rise to 4.4 percent at the end of September versus 3.7 percent a month ago.

Rundheersing Bheenick said inflation would start to converge towards 5 percent earlier than expected.

"We are expecting inflationary pressures to stem from the forthcoming rise in petrol prices and LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) and salary adjustments in the public sector," Bheenick told reporters.

The country's Monetary Policy Committee on Monday kept its repo rate on hold at 4.9 percent and cut its economic growth forecast for the year to 3.3 percent from 3.8 percent.

Business confidence plunged to its lowest ever level in the third quarter, the Mauritius Chamber of Commerce and Industry said on Monday, adding to the growing sense of gloom after official data showed the trade deficit had widened.

Bheenick said the central bank would continue to fight the appreciation of the rupee, adding import cover by the end of September would reach 5.1 months.

The rupee has appreciated against both the U.S. dollar and the euro this year, making Mauritius a more expensive destination for tourists and for foreign importers of Mauritian goods, notably textiles and sugars.

He said the bank was also worried about the deterioration of credit and the risk on non-performing loans, which is why a special line of credit has been set up.

The central bank said in July it was offering the country's banks a foreign currency credit line worth 600 million euros to help exporters refinance loans in the face of pressure from the euro zone debt crisis.

"Up to now, 5.2 million euros have been disbursed under this scheme," Bheenick said. (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by James Macharia)