PORT LOUIS, Sept 13 Mauritius' central bank governor said on Tuesday the country's annual average rate of inflation was expected to rise to 6.6 percent by the end of this year from 5.8 percent in August, and warned inflationary pressures were still high.

Governor Rundheersing Bheenick said the rate might go higher still depending on budgetary proposals. The Indian Ocean island's finance minister will read the budget in November.

Year-on-year inflation is expected to be at 5.1 percent by the end of this year, he said.

"Inflationary pressures are still high in the country. Annual inflation has increased for the 14th consecutive month in August. So we need to stay on our guard," Bheenick said.

Mauritius' Monetary Policy Committee left the central bank's benchmark repo rate unchanged at 5.50 percent on Monday, in line with market expectations and revised downwards its 2011 growth forecast to 4.4 percent. (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Writing by James Macharia)