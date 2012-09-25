PORT LOUIS, Sept 25 Mauritius' central bank governor said on Tuesday the year-on-year inflation rate for the Indian Ocean island would rise to 4.4 percent at the end of September versus 3.7 percent a month ago.

Rundheersing Bheenick said inflation would start to converge towards 5 percent earlier than expected.

The country's Monetary Policy Committee on Monday kept its repo rate on hold at 4.9 percent and cut its economic growth forecast for the year to 3.3 percent from 3.8 percent. (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by James Macharia)