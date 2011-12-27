PORT LOUIS Dec 27 Mauritius sees foreign direct investment (FDI) rising to 10 billion rupees ($340.7 million) this year, up from an earlier forecast of 8 billion rupees, the Board of Investment (BOI) said on Tuesday.

The Indian Ocean island's Finance Minister Xavier Duval forecast in October FDI would fall 42.6 percent in 2011 from record levels in 2010, when investment was boosted by two unusually large big deals.

"... against an unchangingly sombre economic backdrop, our monitoring of the industry indicates that FDI will range from 9.5 billion rupees to 10 billion at the close of the year," Ken Poonoosammy, BOI managing director said in a newsletter.

He said investment in the hospitality and property development would be 5.7 billion rupees.

Famed for its white sandy beaches and luxury spas, Mauritius is diversifying its economy away from the traditional sectors of sugar, textiles and tourism into offshore banking, business outsourcing, luxury real estate and medical tourism.

"As the curtain lifts on 2012, the real estate sector promises, for the first half, the launching of projects worth 14 billion rupees in Mauritius and Rodrigues," Poonoosammy said.

He said 2011 also demonstrated the resilience of the manufacturing sector which is heading towards high-tech manufacturing and service activities.

The Bank of Mauritius said earlier this month FDI in the nine months to the end of September dropped to 7.3 billion rupees from 10.5 billion a year earlier. ($1 = 29.3500 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by David Clarke)